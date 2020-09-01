A new grant is helping OSF address cancer screening disparities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare is starting a pilot program to help educate minority and poor populations about cancer screenings in Central Illinois.

The program will use digital tools, including text messaging and videos in order to improve mammogram rates, which should lower breast cancer mortality.

Money for the program will come from a one-year 75,000 grant from the Illinois Health and Hospital Association and Blue Cross-Blue Shield Insurance.

Vice President-Chief Medical Officer for OSF Innovation Dr. Sarah Stewart deRamirez said they hope to reduce disparities they see among their patients.

“We decided we wanted to take on the disparities we see between rural and urban, between race and ethnicity amongst our patients and really try to reduce those disparities and bring up the level of both screening mammograms and ultimately life expectancy around individuals diagnosed with breast cancer,” deRamirez said.

The program will impact Peoria, Fulton, Henry, Knox, Tazewell, and Warren County.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected