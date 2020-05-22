A new local group is gathering supplies to help local animal shelters

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two local vet assistants have started a group to gather supplies to support local animal shelters.

Wagging with Joy in Central Illinois is a new group that hopes to provide essential supplies to local animal shelters. The group was founded by Kelcey Myers and Alissa Hastings, who both work as vet assistants at Mt. Hawley Animal Clinic.

Kelcey Myers said their goal is to give back to animal shelters and rescues that are having trouble fundraising due to the stay at home order.

“We are looking for donations for shelters and rescues because we know it’s hard for them to sit in front of the grocery store like they used to and collect donations with everything going on,” Myers said. “If we sprinkled shelters and rescues with a tote of like dog food, cat food, just some small items basically to give back to them for what they do for the animals.”

Wagging with Joy in Central Illinois is hoping to collect essentials for the animals including dog and cat food, as well as supplies the shelters might need including office and cleaning supplies. Wagging with Joy is looking to distribute their collected items to TAPS, PAWS, Foster pet outreach, and other area shelters in need.

An Item drop-off-box for Wagging with Joy in Central Illinois is located outside Mt. Hawley Animal Clinic at 836 W. Pioneer Parkway in Peoria, IL. A full list of supplies they are looking to collect can be found on the Wagging with Joy in Central Illinois Facebook group and GoFundMe page.

