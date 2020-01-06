A new organization in Bloomington aims to use positivity to help kids

BLOOMINGTON, Ill — A new group in Bloomington will be able to give a helping hand to young minds in the community.

Urban 100 was started less than a week ago, but leaders are already reaching teens in the twin cities.

“I just want to reach one and teach one,” said Founder of Urban 100 David Bell.

Growing up Bell didn’t have much help preparing him to be an adult.

so he is making sure kids today don’t have that same issue.

“I made a lot of mistakes and I had to learn from a lot of my mistakes. I feel like children in urban communities aren’t getting a lot of teaching on how to be an adult,” said Bell. “Most kids go to school for 12 years and they come out confused and they don’t have a lot of role models to look up to in urban communities so we want to bring positive role models to their communities.”

Bell wants to lead the kids down a better path by helping them learn trades and workforce skills

“Every child is precious and when they grow up somewhere along the lines some people step off the road and do bad things so we want to prevent some of those things that the only thing that urban 100 stands for we want to prevent some of the violence in their upcoming future and it starts with the children,” said Bell.

To make this kind of change bell says he needs help.

“If you’re a carpenter, plumber, a drywaller I really need some people to donate at least 4 hours a week of their time to put these skillsets together,” said Bell.

Bell plans to have workshops every Saturday starting May 2.

For more information, you can visit Urban 100’s Facebook page or email them at theurban100@gmail.com.