PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Build Peoria and Sovereign Grace Mission-Based Baptist Church have partnered to build a new park designed for hosting events in the community.

The park located next to the church on Martin and Dusable streets is about 80 percent complete. Anyone in the community will be allowed to hold events and celebrations there.

Build Peoria president Nick Yates says the community voted to get this park built.

“So what we did was we canvased the whole entire city. We got like 40 submissions. For our next project should have been. And then what ended up winning was behind this,” said Yates.

Yates said the park should be finished in spring.