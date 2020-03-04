New philanthropy organization hopes to get people involved in Tazewell County for a low time commitment

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A group in Tazewell County wants to make getting involved in their community easier.

100+ Who Care Tazewell County is a new organization and its leaders want people to make a difference locally, with the resources they can give. Members will spend an hour at a meeting and donate $50 to a local charity four times a year.

“It’s just an hour of your time, every quarter, it’s not something you have to make a huge commitment to,” says Talena Michels, the Tazewell County chapter founder.

At meetings, members will meet nominate and discuss local charities. Michels says they’ll then learn about the options and then vote on which non-profit to support.

She says groups and non-profits like Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS) and Fight the Fight are already drawing interest from members.

“People are interested because it’s something new. It’s a way to, instead of just your $50 going to a charity, it’s going to make a much larger impact on a smaller charity than if it’s just you giving. If it’s me and 99 of my best friends giving, it’s going to make a huge impact in a short amount of time,” said Michels.

Michels thinks the simplicity and ease of 100+ Who Care will encourage people to get involved in the area.

“We just have a lot of things going on. Kids are involved in sports and school, and my husband and I are both involved in different organizations that we volunteer with and we have other commitments besides a job, and we felt like something like this, something that’s just fast and simple and makes a really big impact is the best way to do,” said Michels.

The first meeting for 100+ Who Care is Wednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library. The meeting is open to people who want to make a difference in Tazewell County and the group is not limited to 100 people.