A new restaurant “The Fry Spot” is coming to the East Bluff Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fry Spot on North Prospect Road in Peoria opens Wednesday.

Chef Jeremy Sargent first opened a Fry Spot location in Bakersfield, California last year. He said he wasn’t sure if he’d bring one to Peoria after moving back to Illinois when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Once I got back here, it was kind of an idea, to bring The Fry Spot here, but I kind of wasn’t sure,” said Sargent.

He said Peoria has enough restaurants serving wings, which was the California location’s specialty. Once plans were in the works for a Peoria spot, he said he knew a menu change was in order.

“Let me kind of stick to what Peoria wants and what Peoria’s doing. So I went with seafood, and alfredo and things of that nature, that kind of got us where we’re at right now with our menu,” said Sargent.

Arthur Carter, the general manager at The Fry Spot, said opening Wednesday feels surreal.

“For me, it’s like a dream. I mean it started as a conversation, me and my brother Jeremy had a conversation, and it just kind of went from there.,” said Carter.

Sargent said community support has already been positive.

“Anywhere I go right now, I say The Fry Spot, they’re like ‘Oh, we’re waiting for you to open,’ so I think it’s a great thing. I know Peoria’s ready for it, and I am too,” said Sargent.