A new sensory app will soon help everyone in Normal feel welcomed at the library

NORMAL, Ill. — A new sensory app will be able to help more people in Normal feel welcome at the Normal Public Library.

For years, the Normal Public Library has been committed to serving all individuals in its community through its a wide variety of helpful resources.

The Sensory NPL Created by Inﬁniteach will soon be available for both Apple and Android devices.

Leaders say it will help foster a safer and more welcoming environment for library patrons living with autism. The app will feature customizable visual schedules, text and video social narratives, tap-to-talk communication charts, maps, and more.

“The Sensory NPL App will assist individuals and their families in preparing for and enjoying a visit to the Normal Public Library in an inclusive and personalized way,” said Children’s Services Director Tori Melican.

Currently, the Chicago Public Library is the only other place in the state with this app.

Leaders say we should be able to download it next spring.