PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Foster Village Peoria is now officially open to service the community.

The organization, located inside of the University Methodist Church, held its grand opening Sunday afternoon.

Cheriz Kunkel, the president and co-founder of Foster Village Peoria, said the organization is an affiliate chapter of Foster Village INC., which is located in Texas.

“Our center is going to be focused on the tri-county area — so Tazewell, Woodford and Peoria and we are focusing on all of the foster care community and that can be foster parents, kinship parents and biological parents,” said Kunkel.

She said they are providing services that local foster agencies aren’t able to provide.

“Foster Village Peoria is filling the gaps so local agencies they can’t really supply a resource closet with items, they can’t supply a visit room that’s open in the evenings, you know agencies are only open until 4pm,” said Kunkel .

Kunkel said their first big service is their resource closet and the rest of their programs and services will slowly open overtime.

Danielle Carr, secretary and co-founder of the organization said she is looking forward to witness how the organization will grow.

“I am really excited for the community and the amount of support that we’ll be able to give being able to provide training for foster parents but not only for foster parents but also biological parents who are reunifying,” said Carr.

The co-founders said donations and volunteers are welcomed.

Visit their Facebook for more information.