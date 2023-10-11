METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After purchasing a 135-acre piece of land across from Snyder Village in 2019, a dome sports facility is among the development options for the space.

The facility could be similar to Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports complex, but not as centered on bat and ball sports.

The village has already approved plans to use some of the land for a solar farm and a new facility for first responders. Metamora Village President John Cummings believes the facility could be a big economic boost to the village.

“I thought it would be beneficial to the area and also help bring in people to the village of Metamora, maybe bring some other businesses in (as well),” Cummings said.

The company in charge of the dome project is the Farley Group, based in Canada, which felt that a dome was the best approach.

Cummings also said that the facility could also bring establishments such as restaurants and hotels, further developing the economy of Metamora.

“We have a very fine community here, a lot of really good people, we just thought it would be a nice thing that would benefit the village on the whole,” he said.

Cummings said the project is still a long way off from being finalized, but he hopes they can start moving on it soon.