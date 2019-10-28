A new winery is on its way to Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — A new winery is coming to Peoria Heights as early as next spring.

Water’s Edge Winery and Bistro said Sunday they are excited to begin serving central Illinois.

The restaurant will feature whites, reds, sweets and dries made from grapes found all over the world. Store owners say guests can come in and learn how to make their own wine or sit back and relax with family and friends.

“I found that Peoria Heights is a vibrant walkable community and there’s been a lot of growth especially over the last couple of years,” said owner Michael Vandy. “I think the local community is going to support this business. It was a good business decision to put it in Peoria Heights.”

Leaders are also offering a Wine Club Membership on a monthly fee. If you’re interested in one, visit this website.