A Frost Advisory is in place to start our day. Low-upper-30s to start.

We will warm-up noticeably after 9 am. We will cloud up this afternoon. Winds lighter SE 5-15 mph

It looks like the rain will track to our south. If nothing else, our rain chances better after dark into early Friday.

We have spotty rain chances Through Sunday. I’m not expecting much rain. I think you can get your activities in. I will discuss more 5-7 AM on “WMBD This Morning” then 7-9 on @WYZZ “Good Day Central Illinois”

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews