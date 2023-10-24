PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- Successful professionals from all over the country arrived at Bradley University on Tuesday to attend the fourth annual DIGIM College Conference hosted by the YANI Collective.

The “Damn, I graduate in May” (DIGIM) College Conference invited students from Manual High School, Peoria High School, Richwoods High School, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, East Peoria Community High School, and Limestone High School to engage in “breakout sessions” with professionals to learn about different careers.

Gregory Wilson, YANI Collective member and Peoria Public School Board member expressed the purpose and importance of DIGIM “We have seven break-out panel sessions, so students are literally sitting in front of individuals that are highly respected and influential in their career field. Placing members that are already successful in these panels where students are interested in going for their career is one of the biggest parts of this college fair experience. That is DIGIM.”

Marc Supreme, YANI Collective and DIGIM member speaks on what makes the DIGIM College Conference unique. “It’s a college fair on a college campus, where students are traversing the campus on their way to “class” – for the breakout sessions. So they’re really getting first-hand experience as to what It’s like to be on campus, what It’s like to be on the quad, what it’s like to go to these academic buildings.”

With over 500 students in attendance, DIGIM offered a wide variety of careers to meet the interest of everyone who wanted to learn “How to Become:”. Panelist careers included Government, Entertainment, Health Care, Trades, and more. Local colleges and military branches were also in attendance to connect with students.