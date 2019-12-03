A Peoria County board member disqualified from the ballot

PEORIA, Ill.– The primary ballot for 2020 is finalized, but it’s missing one Peoria County incumbent.

According to the PJ Star, the Peoria County Elections Commission said County Board Member Barry Robinson (D) sent in the mandatory documents at 5:01 this evening. Unfortunately, that’s one minute after the filing period ended.

Robinson said he sent the paperwork in just before five, adding he’ll speak to party leaders tomorrow. Had he filed in time – he would be facing Betty Duncan for the seat.

Her name is now the only one on the ballot.

Another race to keep in mind is the 91st district. Which covers Pekin and Canton. That race will be won by a new face in 2020. This comes after State Rep. Mike Unes announced he did not plan to seek re-election earlier this year.

Republican Samuel Goddard filed will square off against Republican Mayor of Pekin, Mark luft. Democrat Josh Grys also joined the race Monday.

Some other last-minute filers include Democrat candidate for the 105th district, Normal town board member Chemberly Cummings is running for the seat currently held by State Rep. Dan Brady. David Paul Blumenshine will also challenge Brady for the Republican nomination.