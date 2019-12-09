A Peoria partnership brings gym upgrades to EP!C’s headquarters

PEORIA, Ill. — Through a new partnership, Anytime Fitness is bringing an upgraded gym to EP!C’s headquarters in Peoria.

“We cleaned it up, did this new buildout and brought in new equipment. A lot of the staff and the people they serve here today are already looking forward to our classes starting up,” said Doug Pinter, owner of Anytime Fitness.

Pinter says he’s honored to pass on what he’s learned about staying healthy.

“To share my resources and expertise with the people walking the halls of epic, again, I’ve been blessed,” said Pinter.

The gym has state of the art treadmills, dumbbells and more. Workout teams will come periodically, to educate the epic crew about nutrition and proper stretching.

“We will come in and hold no less than 12 classes per month. So, we will put their individuals and employees through customized workouts in regard to whatever they are looking to accomplish, whether it’s weight loss, muscle building,” said Pinter.

Tony Stockman is part of EP!C and is excited about the upgrades.

“When we were, before we had this gym all opened up, we took walks around the building to help us out, help us with our exercising,” said Stockman.

EP!C has been around for more than 60 years.