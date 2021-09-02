A pirate show full of water adventures, aerialists, clowns and more! Cirque Italia plays in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The circus is in town!

Cirque Italia, made up of performers from around the world, has made its way to the Expo Gardens in Peoria.

Thursday morning, the WMBD This Morning crew got to see a sneak peek.

From clowns to aerialists, this magical water adventure takes you on a ride while keeping you on the edge of your seat.

This specific show is the “Water Circus Silver Unit.” Here are the showtimes:

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 — 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 — 7:30 p.m. Saturday Sept. 4, 2021 — 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 — 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 — 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 — 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 — 7:30 p.m. Showtimes

You can buy tickets here!

The Expo Gardens is located at 1601 W Northmoor Rd, Peoria, IL 61614 right by Richwoods High School.