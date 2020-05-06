A popular bar reopens despite Gov. Pritzker saying now is not the time

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — A bar in Woodford County is now open for business despite the fact restaurants and bars aren’t supposed to fully open until phase four.

Woodford County board members say over the weekend, they saw many people going in and out of The Outpost in Eureka. While Governor J.B. Pritzker laid out his restore Illinois plan Tuesday, restaurants and bars aren’t supposed welcome dine-in guests yet. However, some on the board say, the business has the right to determine if now is a good time to open.

For a county with less than 20 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, Woodford County leaders have stopped asking businesses to shut down, instead asking state leaders why can’t they open?

“You have places like grocery stores, banks and all the other essential services, why can’t other businesses find their way as well?” Said Board Member Blake Parsons.

Woodford County board member Danny Steffen says he understands why the business owner would make the call.

“I don’t how their business is ran,” he said. “My personal opinion on it is, if they are looking at it like, if this is not open by June, I’m going to go bankrupt versus I’m going to take my chances and see if I can survive. If the state takes my license, then so be it, I was going to go broke anyway.”

County board member Parsons says reopening shouldn’t be a problem, so long as people are being safe.

“If they want to re-open, and they want try to maintain some of the social distancing policies, I’m okay with it,” he said.

However board member Steffen did mention, with The Outpost’s decision many businesses may try to follow suit, making it a slippery slope.

“I think it’s going to put a great deal of pressure on even the ones in the same town,” he said. “I mean like right across town, they are holding tight not opening and I’m sure they’re struggling.”

We tried to reach out to The Outpost but they declined to speak with us at this time.