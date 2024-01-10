PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — People were lining up to buy Peoriaopoly at the Walmart on Allen Road Thursday after the game previously sold out because of its popularity.

The game plays like regular Monopoly but instead includes many iconic Peoria locations like the Riverfront Museum, the Peoria Zoo, the Peoria Civic Center and Peoria City Hall.

Thursday, customers were waiting for over an hour just to buy the game before it went back on sale. One customer said the game is special to people because it’s catered for people who are from here.

“I think just because it’s about Peoria and it’s something unique it’s not just your ordinary Monopoly game, it’s I guess, you could say a special game,” Charlotte Whittenburg said.

Jodee Farmer, A Walmart employee coach, said she thinks customers like seeing the familiar names and places on an iconic and classic board game.

“I just think it’s really exciting to be able to look at that Monopoly board and see those places that we eat at, right,” Farmer said. “Those places that we go for entertainment, just those street names, those iconic places that we all know.”