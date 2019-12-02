A popular German tradition is welcoming Central Illinois community members

PEORIA, Ill. — The Kristkindlmarkt is very popular in the german event and many in Central Illinois are joining in on the fun.

For the past 10 years, the market has been featuring almost 30 vendors all with hand-made merchandise. People also get to indulge in traditional german foods like pork schnitzel and bratwurst.

Leaders say though it’s only been in central Illinois for a decade it’s origin dates all the way back to the 1400s.

“We have people coming out every year just to get the new gluhwein mug, each year has a different year on it they also come out cause we have different vendors every year or some different vendors every year,” said Chairmen of the Event Jeff Pulfer.

If you missed out on the fun today, don’t worry there will be another market on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 am to 5 pm and again on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 11 am to 5 pm.