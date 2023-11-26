PEORIA HEIGHTS Ill. (WMBD) — Emack and Bolios re-opened Friday for the holiday season, and their new owners gave a warm welcome to Black Friday shoppers.

The ice cream shop is a mix between ice cream and rock n roll music.

New owner Matt Algas has spent his time working in construction and said getting into the ice cream business is a new adventure he’s excited to go on.

“It’s been pretty adventurous, not my normal everyday type of work, but it’s what I’m gonna be doing. Who doesn’t like ice cream ya know,” said Algas.

Emack and Bolios is located at 4534 Prospect Road in Peoria Heights. It will be open until the end of December, then re-open next spring.