PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Sounds of the 60’s echo from a downtown Peoria corner that will soon be the new location of a popular Peoria restaurant.

The Neon Bison located at 514 Main Street in downtown Peoria will be moving up the road to 617 Main Street.

The new location was known as Peoria Musical Instruments in the 1960s and sold a variety of instruments.

Owner of The New Bison, John Hopkins, said the new location will emphasize the musical history while maintaining a modern feel.

” We really love to take the history of the place and tie that into our brand and what we’re doing there that way it kind of showcases the history not only of the building but of Peoria and what we’re a part of hopefully for a long, long time in the future as well,” said Hopkins.

He said the new location will provide more seating space, a new kitchen, and more room for live music.

They’re hoping to be moved into the new location in the spring of 2024.