A program in the Twin Cities is helping students get a college degree while in high school

NORMAL, Ill. — From seniors in high school to juniors in college.

Thanks to a partnership between Heartland Community College, Illinois State University and the Unit 5 School District, students in Normal are able to do just that.

Leaders announced Wednesday, high schoolers studying computer science in the Heartland Degree NOW Program are guaranteed admission into Illinois State University.

The program offers dual credit courses, which in turn, allows the student to earn their Associate of Science Degree, at the same time they receive their high school diploma.

Unit 5 Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel says, this is the districts way of providing more career opportunities for its students.

“We’re providing the opportunity in some cases of 60 credits so that is truly phenomenal.” said Daniel. “This is not just a college phenomenon, but a post secondary plan, because we are probably all going to need some sort of training or certification in life.”

There are currently Degree NOW cohorts at Normal West, Normal Community and Olympia high schools.