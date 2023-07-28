BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In January, people were anxious when NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game. A few months later worry struck again after Bronny James, NBA player Lebron James’ son, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday. He was released from the hospital on Thursday.

“Unfortunately but true, only 10% of individuals who have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survive. So, when you hear about the two individuals that are high profile, they’re very lucky to have survived,” said Kevin Kennel, a cardiac registered nurse at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Every second counts when it comes to someone surviving a cardiac arrest.

“The quicker we activate 911, the quicker we do CPR, the better the outcome is for that individual,” Kennel said.

Kennel said there are no signs or symptoms to know when someone is having a cardiac arrest.

“They can be walking, they can just be talking, playing basketball, etcetera and just fall,” he said.

The quicker someone receives help the better their chances for survival.

“Every time that someone has a cardiac arrest and every minute that they do not get CPR. There is a 10% less chance of survival,” said Kennel.

AEDs are helpful when assisting someone who is going through cardiac arrest. Kennel encourages anywhere that has people occupying a building to get an AED.

“Putting a price on a human being that’s very hard to do. So to me, it’s well worth the money,” he said.

Carle BroMenn will host a community first-aid class that will teach people how to perform CPR and use an AED on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. The class will be held at the Carle Health & Fitness Center located at 1111 Trinity Lane in Bloomington. The cost is $65. To register click here.