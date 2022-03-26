PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Riverfront Museum held its 22nd annual interplanetary 5K race Saturday.

Under 200 participants of all aged got to follow the routes of the interplanetary explorers through the solar system, according to the curator of science and planetarium director, Renae Kerrigan.

“Runners are running in our community solar system model from the sun, which is at our planetarium, all the way out to the orbit of Mars and back,” said Kerrigan.

She said it’s the world’s most complete large-scale model of the solar system.

“There’s no other race like it. There’s no other race where you’re running planet from the planet. It gives us a chance to have a little education, talking about the scale of the solar system, but also to have a lot of fun,” said Kerrigan.

David Nordhielm, a local runner, said he ran in honor of his dad, who was a 5K runner and loved to support the community.

“I know he’d be here, so I’m doing it in honor of him, and you know anything that supports Peoria,” said Nordhielm.

After the race, participants were able to grab refreshments at the museum’s auditorium and receive rewards for their performance.

Kerrigan said she enjoys the outcome every year.

“It’s so fun to see the runners who come back every year and then all the new runners who may be running their first 5k, it’s just a really fun morning,” said Kerrigan.