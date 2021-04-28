A rainy re-opening for a Peoria staple but it’s not stopping fans from waiting in line

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Lou’s fans aren’t letting the rain stop them from coming in.

With homemade root beer, popcorn and chili cheese dogs, the long time drive-in welcomed customers in for the first time this year.

“We opened at 11, but our first order was taken at 10:30 because everyone was so excited to come,” said Addison Clark.

Clark has been working at Lou’s for the past three summers and she said it’s the people that keep her coming back.

“It is really cool. It’s kind of like a staple of my summer. I know that my summer is actually kicking [off] when I’m working here and honestly, it’s the people that keep me coming back. It’s a really fun atmosphere and everyone is really nice,” she said.