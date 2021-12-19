‘A Royal Remembrance’ brings holiday Grouch to Peoria families

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, staff at “A Royal Remembrance” hosted an ornament painting with the biggest grouch of all… the Grinch.

Children could paint their own ornament, color Christmas cards, and take pictures with the grouch.



The owner of “A Royal Remembrance,” Courtney Moore, said while they are still new, they are excited to give families fun ways to celebrate.

“We are so excited to spend time with the kids. We have such a heart and passion for our community,” she said. “And we just absolutely love working with the children, bringing love and laughter to these events and we are just excited to be here bringing more and more entertainment to the Peoria area.”

Christmas events at “A Royal Remembrance” continue all week:

Monday, Dec. 20: Photos with the Grouch from 4-7 p.m. plus more ornament painting.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Create a gift with the Grouch from 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Cupcake decorating with Mrs. Claus 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Create a gift with the Grouch from 2-6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23: same as Wednesday

More information about “A Royal Remembrance” can be found on it’s website.