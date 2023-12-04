WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)- Dream Center Peoria is hoping to provide a fresh start at life with the Zoe House.

A nine-month-long project is making some headway. On Thursday, November 30th, Dream Center Peoria purchased a home in Washington. This home has been named the Zoe House. The home will serve as a healthy environment for new moms in need.

Equipped with counseling services, resources for finding a job or getting schooling, the Zoe House is to provide a safe and enlightening environment for mothers and their babies. A live-in mom will be present 24/7 to make sure the new moms get all the assistance and guidance they need. She will teach parenting skills, cooking skills, and other life skills.

Dream Center Peoria’s Executive Director, Andy King, said he just wants the moms to have hope in their new roles in life. “We want to bring a bit of stability, we want to bring hope, we want to bring life change. Even breaking some of those cycles they may already have.”

Mothers can stay at the Zoe House from the time they find out they're pregnant, up until the baby is one year old. Denise Bailey, Director of Development and Teen Moms at the Dream Center, said they just want to help provide a stress-free postpartum environment.

The Zoe House is named after the Greek word “Zoe” meaning “life.” The home is set to open in May 2024. For more information, visit, http://dreamcenterpeoria.org/zoehouse.