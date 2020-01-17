A snow emergency has been declared in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill.– A snow emergency was declared for Galesburg at 5 P.M. Friday.

A parking prohibition will be in effect on all Galesburg streets during the snow emergency. Cars parked on city streets during the snow emergency will be subject to towing.

A snow emergency can be declared in Galesburg when there are more than 2 inches of snow. The city of Galesburg encourages residents not to park on city streets in order to make it easier to clear the snow.

The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.