A state grant is making childcare more affordable for Twin Cities parents

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A survey sent out to several Twin Cities parents shows affordable child care options is the most important need in the area.

Thanks to a helping hand from the state, YWCA McLean County is now able to meet that need by providing reduced rates for families wanting to take advantage of its Young Wonders program.

What once was $34 a day for full-time e-learning care has now been cut to $18 after the non-profit was the beneficiary of the childcare restoration grant. In addition, tuition has been reduced to $15 a day for part-time eLearning care.

Leaders said their mission is doing whatever it can to meet the needs of the community. After realizing how big a problem affordable child care was going to be this semester, they are happy to have the funds needed to help parents during these unprecedented times.

“We knew we wanted to offer reduced rates, but we wanted to make sure they were feasible for our families,” said Melissa Breeden, Senior Director, YWCA Young Wonders.

“We are so excited that we are finally able to offer that huge discount. We are hoping that can help to eliminate some obstacles families are facing right now.”

Typically YWCA charges $50 per child for registration, but that grant is completely eliminating that price.

Leaders said registration is open until Aug. 31, but they can only fit 87 school-aged children, so they are urging residents to act now.

School-age child care begins on Monday, Aug. 24. Classes of no more than 15 students will include social/emotional learning, eLearning support, as well as other structured activities. Included in the price of the program is a hot, catered lunch each day as well as a light breakfast and afternoon snack.

Care will be offered at YWCA’s nine-acre property that has three playgrounds, as well as a full-size air-conditioned indoor gym and large private classrooms. YWCA is located at 1201 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington. Colene Hoose Elementary School will house the special needs classroom.

