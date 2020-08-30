A student tests positive for COVID-19 in Midwest Central Primary School

MANITO, Ill. (WMBD) — Midwest Central CUSD 191 is reporting its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Sunday.

In a message to parents, Superintendent Dr. Todd Hellrigel stated that a student has tested positive in Midwest Central Primary school.

Hellrigel also stated that the school has contact traced and informed everyone that had been in close contact with the student that they will be quarantined for 14 days.

As of August 27, Mason County has had 78 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death.

