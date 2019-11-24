STREATOR, Ill. — A Sunday morning house fire claims two lives in Streator.

Just before 2:30 a.m., the Streator Fire Department was dispatched to 1013 East Wilson Street on reports of a house fire. First responders were told residents could still be inside the home.

When they arrived they found the single-story home filled with heavy smoke. Firefighters immediately entered the home through a window and were able to remove two people from separate bedrooms.

The two were unresponsive as paramedics began CPR but unfortunately, the two were unable to be resuscitated and were later pronounced deceased.

Authorities say the damage to the home is extensive, but there is no reported damage to any of the surrounding homes.

At this time the cause of the fire remains undetermined, but firefighters say they do not suspect foul play.

There were no smoke detectors found in the home.