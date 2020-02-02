A Super Bowl party turned tradition draws crowd for a good cause

WEST PEORIA, Ill — Partying for a cause, it’s a tradition at one West Peoria bar every Super Bowl Sunday.

It’s not just a party, it’s become a family tradition at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria.

Dozens of football fans packed into the bar to celebrate the big game and provide to a Peoria Notre Dame scholarship. The party is thrown in memory of Mike McLaughlin who used to work at Jimmy’s.

“When he passed away that year, my mom and dad were really happy to get the superbowl out of their house and we decided to do it down here. The money we make from a Super Bowl party goes to a scholarship from Notre Dame,” said Robert Spears, a co-worker at Jimmy’s

Spears says he is happy with the amount of support from family and friends.

“It’s overwhelming, every year, it’s just amazing the people that come down here for it. When we first started, we used to put bleachers outside, that was the attraction and people came down to do that, and now it’s just amazing that people come down here and they come early to watch it,” said Spears.

Jimmy’s Super Bowl party first started back in 1983 and shows no sign of stopping.