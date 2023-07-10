PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound and two houses and a car were hit in two unrelated incidents during a spat of gun violence Sunday night and into Monday.

Peoria Police responded to three incidents within six hours Sunday evening. The first one occurred at 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Great Oak Road where a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, said Peoria Police Sgt. Amy Dotson.

Then, about two hours later, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of East Kansas Street after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 10 rounds were fired. Two houses and a car were struck, according to Dotson.

The final incident occurred back on Peoria’s North Valley just after 2 a.m., there was an ShotSpotter alert for one round. Initial information gathered by officers at the scene indicated there was a verbal argument between two people. One person fire a shot at the other person’s car. No injuries or damage was reported by Dotson.