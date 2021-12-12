A tribute to Charles Dickens within a tribute to Peoria’s history

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a Charles Dickens Christmas.

The Flanagan House in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood is the longest standing house in the city, according to the Peoria Historical Society.

The house-turned-museum was decorated to look like scenes from Charles Dickens’s famous work — A Christmas Carol.

The Flanagan house was built in 1837 and is as old as the story itself. Volunteers dressed as characters from A Christmas Carol last weekend and posed throughout the home.

One trustee for the Peoria Historical Society said it’s important to support these museums and other Peoria landmarks. She said places like the Flanagan House need plenty of maintenance.

“If we can get people aware that these are here, then, by doing events like this, and can bring in some funding and get people interested, then we can save Peoria’s history,” said Trustee Trisha Noack.

The Peoria Historical Society is now selling tickets for its annual holiday home tour.

This year, the tour is virtual and those who buy tickets and watch the video anytime.

Information about the home tours can be found here.