A Twin-Cities church works to educate people about the COVID-19 vaccine and encourage them to get vaccinated

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders at Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church in Bloomington are working to clear misinformation and fears about the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Sunday, they hosted a virtual town hall to spread awareness to people, specifically the black community, about the vaccine.

“There’s so much misinformation out there, that we just wanted to make sure that people got the correct information,” said Rev. Brigitte A. Black with Wayman AME Church.

The virtual town hall was lead by Chicagoland immunologist Dr. James Thompson, who gave facts about the vaccine and virus.

“You cannot get COVID-19 from any of these vaccines, because they can’t make it, they’re not engineered to make the virus,” said Thompson.

Thompson says the vaccine went through extensive trials. He says research was done on the impacts for a variety of groups, including black individuals.

“The Pfizer-BioNTech study and the Moderna study, they included a significant number of blacks, upward of about 10 percent, they had a lot of people over 65, they had some young people too, people in different socioeconomic groups, so I thought these were very well constructive studies that had lots of people,” said Thompson.

Some people are cautious of how quickly a vaccine was created, but Thompson says it was not rushed and meets requirements.

“MRNA research goes back almost 20 years, it didn’t all just come up in one year. The SARS research goes back almost 20 years also. Advances in technology in science, and manufacturing vaccines, and telecommunications have all lead to how the scientists were able to rapidly produce these vaccines,” said Thompson.

He says it’s important to have the right information and says people can talk with their healthcare provider about any concerns with getting the vaccine.