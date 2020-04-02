A Twin Cities college is helping local healthcare workers stay safe

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Hospitals all across the state are trying to manage with a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The federal government promised more supplies are on the way, but until it arrives a Twin Cities college is making sure hospitals in Central Illinois have enough to hold up.

Heartland Community College’s nursing students are not in class doing clinicals. The students are now being taught online, and the ones that graduated are inside hospitals joining the front lines, in the fight against the covid-19 pandemic.

With no one in class or on campus the PPE supplies they would have used have been sitting in the health sciences department. That is until the Dean of the Health Science Department, Jennifer O’Connor, decided to help out our local hospitals until more supplies arrive.

HCC Spokesman Steve Fast says, the college sent 500 masks 400 gowns, safety goggles, and other materials to Advocate Bromenn, OSF St. Joseph and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

“O’Connor has been speaking with our faculty that is working in healthcare right now, and they say ‘yeah we have shortage of these PPE supplies’, said Fast. Those supplies are things we would normally use if we were having class, so the folks in health sciences collected all of our materials that have a more urgent need to be used in the hospitals.”

If you want to help our hospitals, you can too. There is a drop-off bin in the McLean County Sheriffs Office’s lobby where you can drop off hand sanitizer, gloves, goggles and wipes.

There’s also a drop off center at the Ecology Action Center in Normal.