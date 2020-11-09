Twin-cities organization looking for donations to help give families an opportunity to enjoy Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Last year, Christmas Miracle has helped 24 children from 12 different families, but this year leaders said donations are down because of the pandemic.

Despite the loss of donations, they hope to be able to provide the same services to families in need as they have in previous years.

“Last year we did food baskets for our families, so that way they could have food and a meal for the entire family on Christmas, cash donations just to be able to purchase the gifts we might not have on hand for the children in need,” said Nancy Schulz with Christmas Miracle.

Those looking to donate can find more information on their Facebook page.

