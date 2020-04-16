A Twin Cities teacher is giving healthcare professionals tools to fight the battle against COVID-19

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Medical professionals on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 have to be covered in personal protective equipment, but at times it can be hard when your equipment irritates your skin.

So, a Twin Cities teacher has created a way to keep our first responders comfy while they work to keep us safe.

Joe Rosel, a technology and engineering teacher from Normal West Community high School, heard about other engineering teachers across the country creating medical supplies, and he thought why not use his resources to pitch in.

By using a 3D printer he created what he calls, ear savers, and it protects a person’s ears from the elastic band of a mask.

“We may be non-essential employees, but I will do everything I can to make your life and your job easy,” said Rosel. “You guys are the ones on the front line, and I am sitting at home. If I’m not doing anything I almost feel like I am cheating the system.”

Rosel, has already created over 100 of these ear savers, and in addition to handing them to first responders in McLean County, he says he wants send them to any one in the nation who needs them.