A Washington man behind bars for the role he played in a missing person case

PEKIN, Ill. — A Washington man is now behind bars after being arrested for his connection with a missing person case out of Tazewell County.

John Tyler Jr. has been missing since December 6th, and on Thursday the Tazewell county sheriff’s office made their first arrest in what officers say will be an extensive investigation.

52-year-old Daniel Allbritton of Washington is being charged with obstructing justice and Sheriff Jeff Lower wouldn’t rule out the possibility Allbritton facing more charges.

Tyler was last seen at the Office Tap in Morton.

Several members of his family and friends have taken to social media, seeking your help during this search. Randy Pruett of Normal says he’s offering a $1000 reward to anyone who may have any information on Tyler’s whereabouts.

This investigation is still ongoing and Sheriff Lower is encouraging anyone with any information to contact the Sheriffs Department.

