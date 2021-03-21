A windy and dry forecast leads to a burning ban in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. — A open burning ban is now in effect until Tuesday in the City of Washington in an effort to curb any fires getting out of control.

Winds are forecasted to gust up to 25 miles per hour throughout Central Illinois. The winds combined with low humidity and minimal rain chances led to the open burning ban Sunday and Monday.

A news release from Washington says the field and grass fires in the area a couple of weeks ago included one uncontrolled burn that threatened a Washington neighborhood. This open burning ban is to make sure that does not happen in the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service says the combination of low humidity and winds does have the entire area in an elevated risk of fire danger.