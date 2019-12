MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill – Officials are investigating a woman’s death after a two-car crash in Bloomington Friday night.

The accident happened near West Washington Street, which is east of Bloomington Heights Road.

Mclean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said the 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center Emergency Room around 7:30 p.m.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, December 28.

This story will be updated.