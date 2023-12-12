PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — AAA is projecting that 5.9 million Illinois residents are expected to travel more than 50 miles for the holidays this year.

According to an AAA news release, during the year-end holiday travel period, from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, the auto club group expects 146,436 more Illinois residents to take the road this year than they did in 2022.

Of the people expected to travel, 5.3 million are expected to drive, and 336,649 are expected to travel by air.

“AAA has seen steady year-over-year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be the second-busiest year-end holiday travel season on record in Illinois, as well as the second-busiest nationwide,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite various inflationary pressures, Americans are still willing to budget for travel. With a record number of travelers, the roads, airports and cruise lines will be more crowded than normal. So finalize your travel plans now, anticipate longer lines, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination.”

The current record for the busiest year-end holiday travel season was in 2019 when 6.1 million Illinois residents traveled for the holiday.

Across the U.S. 115.2 million people are expected to travel for the holidays this year, which is up 2.5 million travelers from 2022. Of the travelers, 103.6 million are expected to travel by car, and 7.5 million are expected to travel by air, which is a record high.