AAA says more Americans than ever before will be traveling this holiday season

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — If your holiday plans take you farther than your own dinner table, prepare for some company on route to your destination.

According to AAA it is the busiest point of the week for travel.

The Agency predicts more Americans than ever before will be traveling this holiday season, to visit family, loved ones or just to take a break.

That means the airports will be crowded, the train and bus stations too, but more important, the roads.

Bloomington Police Department Spokesman John Fermon says though this is a time to be joyous, it can also be a scary one.

“There are a lot of traffic accidents, because there are more travelers on the roadway,” said Fermon. “Our suggestions, take your time, make sure you’re off your cell phone. Plan ahead and try to leave 15-20 minutes early.”

AAA predicts 115.6 million people will be traveling from now until January 1st. The agency says that is the most since it began keeping track in year 2000.