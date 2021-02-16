Aaron Chess, District 1 council candidate, wants to ‘bring hope back to the district’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the city of Peoria’s primary election quickly approaches, WMBD is showcasing all of the candidates seeking a seat on the city council.

Aaron Chess, the youngest candidate in the race, is hoping to secure the spot representing District 1.

“I’ve grown up in the first district my whole life and I’ve seen the good and I’ve seen the bad,” Chess said. “I want to help bring change, help bring resources and help bring the jobs and opportunities that are needed in the community.”

He said one of his focuses would be rebuilding the trust between the community and city hall.

“I feel like the people have grown frustrated with the way things have been going that’s why you see a lot of community members losing faith in local government and not wanting to vote in elections,” Chess said.

Chess said his four main goals are investing in the youth, investing in infrastructure, public safety, and jobs and opportunity.

“For our men and women who are unemployed at this time and have been unemployed for a very long time is my Buy the Block initiative,” Chess said. “This initiative is partnering with the trades union, is partnering with different businesses in the business community to help bring jobs and resources back to our community, revitalizing our vacant homes and vacant buildings and bringing that hope back to our community that we haven’t seen in a very long time.”

He said he also wants to work on strengthening relationships with the community and public safety officials.

“I spoke with members of the fire department, I spoke with a few police officers to bridge that gap between the community,” Chess said. “Making sure that we’re having those social events with the community where they’re able to know their officers instead of just knowing them on bad terms.”