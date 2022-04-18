BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Bloomington piano teacher is back in court Monday, facing a slew of charges in the second of six trials.

Aaron Parlier, 41, is facing one count of predatory criminal sexual assault where the victim was under 13, as well as 11 counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor. Additional charges include one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of child pornography.

One of Parlier’s victims took the stand to testify Monday. The 25-year-old explained how she took piano lessons with Parlier until 6th grade, but contact between the two persisted until she turned 14.

She said Parlier assumed a parental role and was considered a “family friend.” He was invited to parties and took her and her brother to the arcade and the symphony.

Testimony revealed sex between Parlier and the victim started when she was 8 or 9-years-old, and it only ended when she turned 14. Sex occurred on a “consistent basis,” she said.

The victim also said Parlier bought her a rose gold engagement ring with a diamond, as well as a dog when she was 14.

Parlier was previously sentenced to at least 450 years in prison after being found guilty on 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.