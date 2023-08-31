PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Aaron Rossi will appear Friday morning in U.S. District Court in Peoria for a hearing on whether a judge should revoke his bond for an alleged violation.

An arrest warrant was executed Thursday, according to records in the U.S. Clerk’s Office, and the online records of the Peoria County Jail show him being booked into the jail at the request of the U.S. Marshals.

The nature of the alleged violation wasn’t immediately known. Standard procedure for the federal system is for a defendant to have a hearing within 48 hours of being taken into custody on a bond violation. During that time, a person would normally remain held.

Rossi is facing federal mail fraud charges related to the alleged misuse of funds from a Bloomington medical practice. All the counts allegedly occurred in 2017, while he was working at Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, and claims he used his position as an office manager for his own gain.

He allegedly moved the practice’s bank account to a different institution and changed accountants. He also allegedly made misleading and false entries in the firm’s financial records to hide this. The indictments list the practice as a victim as well as two doctors who owned the practice, listed in the indictment as “Victims A and B.”

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Rossi was once the head of Reditus Labs. The company seized upon the COVID-19 pandemic to become one of the state’s largest testing companies, earning more than $200 million. Lawsuits in Tazewell County Circuit Court between Rossi and his former investors stopped that ride.

Two recently unsealed federal lawsuits allege massive fraud and grift committed by Rossi and his company, Reditus Laboratories, which resulted in taxpayers being bilked out of hundreds of millions of dollars.