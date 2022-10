KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Reditus CEO Aaron Rossi is currently being held in the Knox County Jail.

Knox County Jail lists Rossi as being booked into the jail shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

According to court documents, He will be in federal court Monday for charges that he violated his bond.

Rossi is facing several federal charges, including three counts of tax fraud and six counts of mail fraud.