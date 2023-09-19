PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Attorneys for Aaron Rossi have appealed a federal judge’s order earlier this month that he be held in custody pending trial.

Team Rossi filed what’s known as an Interlocutory appeal to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals which sits in Chicago. Such a move usually occurs during the middle of a case, not after things are finished.

As such, according to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals procedure handbook, appeals regarding detention are decided on an expediated basis. It’s possible the matter could be decided within a month or so.

Rossi is appealing a Sept. 5 order by Chief U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow who ordered him held in custody of the U.S. Marshals after he violated terms of his pretrial release. Specifically, the judge found that Rossi violated conditions she had set for his pretrial release, one of which barred him selling items without approval.

“The Defendant violated condition “w” by selling 17 vehicles valued at approximately $5 million without permission of the Court, among other reasons stated on the record, and the Defendant is unlikely to abide by any condition or combination of conditions of release,” the judge wrote in her Sept. 5 order.

Rossi, who is facing federal mail fraud charges related to the alleged misuse of funds from a Bloomington medical practice, is set for a December 2023 jury trial.

The one-page filing in U.S. District Court in Peoria on Tuesday, didn’t lay out the Rossi’s reasoning for why he wants the appellate court to overturn Darrow’s order.

“Notice is hereby given that Defendant Aaron J. Rossi appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit from Order ECF Doc. No. 78 entered in this action on September 5, 2023,” was all that was stated in the filing.

Rossi is accused of moving the practice’s bank account to a different institution and changed accountants. He also allegedly made misleading and false entries in the firm’s financial records to hide this. The indictments list the practice as a victim as well as two doctors who owned the practice, listed in the indictment as “Victims A and B.”

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.