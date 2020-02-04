AARP offers free tax help

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tax season can be confusing, but AARP is making it easy for you to file.

At the Main and North branches of the Peoria Public Library, people can make an appointment to meet with a tax preparer for free.

The services focus on low and middle incomes and anyone can make an appointment.

“We get a lot of feedback from our clients that say it’s a very helpful service because they don’t feel confident in doing their own returns and if they go to a paid preparer, it can be very expensive for them and our service is completely free,” said Trudy, a local coordinator with AARP.

Specialists are trained and certified on all the updated tax changes and make filing simple.

“During January, the AARP volunteers undergo training so that we know what the new regulations are and we have certification tests that we need to pass in order to do tax returns,” said Trudy.

Each session lasts about an hour, depending on a person’s taxes.

Appointments are every Tuesday and last until April 14. Appointments can be made in the conference room on lower level two of the main branch.