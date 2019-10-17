Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

Abbi Sorrells announces candidacy for McLean County Coroner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — A registered nurse specializing in emergency and critical care announced her candidacy for McLean County Coroner on Friday.

Abbi Sorrells has spent time as a flight nurse, as well as an ER nurse. She is running as a Democrat.

“I have made critical decisions under pressure, and I know the value of collaborating with an interdisciplinary team when we need to get the job done,” Sorrells said. “I understand the importance of helping families that have experienced a traumatic event in their lives and having compassion for everyone, no matter their social status.”

She is also a veteran with the Illinois Army National Guard.

“As an elected official, I will ensure that everyone gets equal attention, no matter where they live in McLean County,” Sorrells said. “I will run an office that has a positive work environment and is efficient and accountable to taxpayers and citizens.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story