Abbi Sorrells announces candidacy for McLean County Coroner

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. — A registered nurse specializing in emergency and critical care announced her candidacy for McLean County Coroner on Friday.

Abbi Sorrells has spent time as a flight nurse, as well as an ER nurse. She is running as a Democrat.

“I have made critical decisions under pressure, and I know the value of collaborating with an interdisciplinary team when we need to get the job done,” Sorrells said. “I understand the importance of helping families that have experienced a traumatic event in their lives and having compassion for everyone, no matter their social status.”

She is also a veteran with the Illinois Army National Guard.

“As an elected official, I will ensure that everyone gets equal attention, no matter where they live in McLean County,” Sorrells said. “I will run an office that has a positive work environment and is efficient and accountable to taxpayers and citizens.”