PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people gathered outside the Peoria County Courthouse with signs and heavy hearts.

This is due to the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, which eliminates constitutional rights to abortion in several states.

Members of the Peoria democratic socialist of America (DSA) said they organized this protest so that people can channel their emotions into something meaningful.

“I’m angry and frustrated because we live here in Illinois where things are pretty safe and available, but I have family in the south where I’m originally from, one of my best friends lives in Utah,” said DSA member Christina Norton.

One woman said the Supreme Court’s June 24th ruling affects everyone.

“It impacts all of us whether you’re a woman, you’re someone who loves women or you have daughters or sisters or granddaughters. This is going to impact all of us in very significant ways,” said Anne Hollis, a Peoria County resident.

Niklas Schemel, a member of DSA said he believes Friday’s decision could be just the start of a list of changes.

“We are all in this together. Clarence Thomas moved on immediately to say he’s attacking gay rights immediately to say he’s attacking contraceptives, that’s the next target,” said Schemel.

Norton said for those who don’t believe their voice can make a difference, there’s always a way.

“Your experiences, your ideas and your ideas, there’s something you can do, you have something to contribute please come get involved,” said Norton.